Do you know Shah Rukh Khan's Australian fan gifted him a land on moon?

Image credits: X

Shah Rukh Khan's fanbase

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved celebrities across the globe.

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan gifted land on moon

On the actor's 52nd birthday, he shared that he was gifted a land on the moon by one of his Australian fans.

Image credits: Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan gifted land on moon

A feature on the lunar surface was named after the actor and according to the Lunar Registry, the land is in a highly sought-after area on the moon known as the Sea of Tranquillity

Image credits: Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan gifted land on moon

An ownership package consists of a finely carved parchment deed, a satellite snapshot of the land, and an information sheet outlining the topography of your area.

Image credits: insta

Shah Rukh Khan gifted land on moon

 An interactive Full Moon Atlas on CD-ROM is available for an extra fee.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan gifted land on moon

According to an online Lunar real estate brokerage, the Sea of Tranquility is the most desirable address on the moon. 

Image credits: Instagram

Cost

One acre (about 43,560 square feet or 4,047 square meters) costs $37.50 (Rs 1758.75), and Shah Rukh Khan owns multiple acres there.

Image credits: Instagram
