Do you know Shah Rukh Khan's Australian fan gifted him a land on moon?

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved celebrities across the globe.
On the actor's 52nd birthday, he shared that he was gifted a land on the moon by one of his Australian fans.
A feature on the lunar surface was named after the actor and according to the Lunar Registry, the land is in a highly sought-after area on the moon known as the Sea of Tranquillity
An ownership package consists of a finely carved parchment deed, a satellite snapshot of the land, and an information sheet outlining the topography of your area.
An interactive Full Moon Atlas on CD-ROM is available for an extra fee.
According to an online Lunar real estate brokerage, the Sea of Tranquility is the most desirable address on the moon.
One acre (about 43,560 square feet or 4,047 square meters) costs $37.50 (Rs 1758.75), and Shah Rukh Khan owns multiple acres there.