Sonakshi Sinha: A look at her box office hits and future films; Check

The trend of Bollywood actresses debuting in South Indian cinema continues, and now Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly making her debut in the South.
Sonakshi Sinha's Bollywood career has been a flop. In her 15-year career, she hasn't had a single hit on her own merit. The films that were hits were due to the heroes.
Sonakshi Sinha has acted in 25 films, with hits like Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, and Mission Mangal, though often not receiving full credit for her success.
Sonakshi Sinha hasn't had a hit since 2020, with films like Bhuj, Double XL, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Kaduva failing at the box office. Her upcoming film is Jatadhara.
Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Dabangg alongside Salman Khan. The film was a massive hit, establishing her as a recognized star in the industry.
Sonakshi Sinha has appeared in several films including Lingaa, Holiday, Action Jackson, R... Rajkumar, Bullet Raja, Tevar, Noor, Force 2, Kalank, and Dabangg 3.
