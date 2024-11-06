Somy Ali's SHOCKING claims about Salman Khan's relationships and more

Entertainment
Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali is continuously attacking the superstar. During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, she made a big claim about the superstar.
A Salman Khan fan questioned why Somy is talking about him and their past when she wanted to marry him. Somy lashed out at this.
Somy rebuked the fan, saying, "I don't remember you being in the room when I left him (Salman Khan) for cheating on me with Ash (Aishwarya Rai)."
Somy further wrote, "After returning to America, I had to get an STD (Sexually Transmitted Disease) test. Because he slept with extras and backup dancers."
"Seeing that his mind was not fully developed like ordinary people, I knew he would not have taken protection." According to Somy, that's why she got her STD test done.
During this interaction, Somy Ali also claimed that Salman Khan broke Aishwarya's hand in anger and a police complaint was also filed regarding this.