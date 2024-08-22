Folklore Day 2024: Tumbbad to Paheli; 7 Indian films based on Folklore

Entertainment
Indian cinema has rich history of exploring folklore, transforming ancient tales into captivating films. Check out 7 such films
A horror fantasy film set in colonial India, Tumbbad revolves around legend of a cursed treasure, a forgotten god. The movie blends folklore with horror, exploring themes of greed
Paheli, based on a Rajasthani folktale, tells the story of a woman whose husband is replaced by a ghost, with whom she falls in love
This Malayalam film draws from Kerala's folklore, focusing on black magic, spirits, and ancestral legends. The plot follows a man's journey to fulfill his mother's wishes
Magadheera is a Telugu fantasy-action film that intertwines reincarnation with folklore. It tells the tale of a warrior reborn to fulfill his destiny, rooted in mythical elements
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is psychological thriller infused with folklore, inspired by legend of Manjulika, a ghost of a dancer. The film explores themes of mental illness and superstition
This satirical drama, set in rural Odisha, draws from local folklore about water scarcity and caste discrimination. The film uses age-old tales and cultural practices
A devotional film based on the folklore of Goddess Santoshi Maa, it narrates the story of a devout woman's trials and her unwavering faith