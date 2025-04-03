Jey Uso vs Gunther: Records and accomplishments of Wrestlemania rivals

Entertainment
The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at WrestleMania 41 this month when Gunther faces Jey Uso. Things are getting heated up and let's look at their records.
It is a much-awaited clash after the way Gunther assaulted Jey's twin brother Jimmy Uso at the WWE RAW this week.
Gunther is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion and the current World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Jey Uso is a 10-time WWE tag team champion.
As far as the head-to-head record between Gunther and Jey Uso is concerned, the Austrian-born athlete has dominated the latter with 15 wins in 22 matches with Jey winning 7.
Following his triumphant performance in the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.
Gunther and Jey both have won Intercontinental Championships once each. The former has won the World Championship once but hasn't won Tag Team Championship.
After Gunther left Jimmy bloodied in the ring as he zip-tied Jey to the ring ropes and forced him to watch the assault, the match-up at Wrestlemania has turned personal.
