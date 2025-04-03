Entertainment

Jey Uso vs Gunther: Records and accomplishments of Wrestlemania rivals

The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at WrestleMania 41 this month when Gunther faces Jey Uso. Things are getting heated up and let's look at their records. 

Image credits: X

Much-hyped clash

It is a much-awaited clash after the way Gunther assaulted Jey's twin brother Jimmy Uso at the WWE RAW this week.
 

Image credits: X

Championship wins

Gunther is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion and the current World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Jey Uso is a 10-time WWE tag team champion.

Image credits: Gunther/Instagram

Head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record between Gunther and Jey Uso is concerned, the Austrian-born athlete has dominated the latter with 15 wins in 22 matches with Jey winning 7.

Image credits: X

Royal Rumble winner

Following his triumphant performance in the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Image credits: X

Accomplishments

Gunther and Jey both have won Intercontinental Championships once each. The former has won the World Championship once but hasn't won Tag Team Championship.

Image credits: X

Things got personal

After Gunther left Jimmy bloodied in the ring as he zip-tied Jey to the ring ropes and forced him to watch the assault, the match-up at Wrestlemania has turned personal.

Image credits: X

