Kesari 2 Dialogues: Akshay Kumar unveils truth behind Jallianwala Bagh

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar - General Dyer, how did you warn the crowd to disperse at Jallianwala Bagh? Did you fire tear gas shells, did you fire in the air?
General Dyer - No...
Akshay Kumar - So you fired indiscriminately at the crowd without any warning
General Dyer - They were not a crowd, they were terrorists
Akshay Kumar - But they were human beings
General Dyer - They had weapons in their hands...
Akshay - What weapons did you see in the hands of 8, 9, and 11-month-old children who were shot in the chest?
There is only one way to save the Crown now... He is a bit eccentric, but he is a genius... He doesn't just speak... he roars.
R Madhavan - Good luck, Sir Shankar Nair.... (Sarcastically in a very powerful look …)
Akshay- Before this massacre, an airplane flew over Jallianwala Bagh…
R Madhavan- Do you have any proof, any photograph of this…
Akshay Kumar - I will bring the truth of Jallianwala Bagh to the world...
Sonu Nigam to Arijit Singh: India’s 7 highest paid singers listed
Vikrant Massey birthday: 6 must-watch movies you can't miss
Salim Khan to Dharmendra: 7 Stars who remarried without divorce
Aishwarya Rai to Kajol: 90s Bollywood actresses without makeup look