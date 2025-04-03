Entertainment

Kesari 2 Dialogues: Akshay Kumar unveils truth behind Jallianwala Bagh

General Dyer questioned by Sankar Nair

Akshay Kumar - General Dyer, how did you warn the crowd to disperse at Jallianwala Bagh? Did you fire tear gas shells, did you fire in the air?

General Dyer - No...

Sir C Sankaran Nair cross-examines General Dyer

Akshay Kumar - So you fired indiscriminately at the crowd without any warning

General Dyer - They were not a crowd, they were terrorists

Akshay Kumar - But they were human beings

Debate on Jallianwala Bagh massacre case in court

General Dyer - They had weapons in their hands...

Akshay - What weapons did you see in the hands of 8, 9, and 11-month-old children who were shot in the chest?

 

British government appoints R Madhavan in front of Sir C Sankaran Nair

There is only one way to save the Crown now... He is a bit eccentric, but he is a genius... He doesn't just speak... he roars.

R Madhavan's Dashing Entry

R Madhavan - Good luck, Sir Shankar Nair.... (Sarcastically in a very powerful look …) 
 

Debate scene in court-

Akshay-   Before this massacre, an airplane flew over Jallianwala Bagh… 
R Madhavan- Do you have any proof, any photograph of this…

After smearing black ink on the face-

Akshay Kumar - I will bring the truth of Jallianwala Bagh to the world...

