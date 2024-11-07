Kamal Haasan turns 69: 7 best films of the actor

Entertainment
Kamal Haasan, a multifaceted genius in Indian cinema, has created some iconic films over his career spanning six decades. Here are 7 of his best films
In Vikram, a neo-noir action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kamal Haasan makes a powerful comeback. The film, blending action and suspense, follows a retired agent
In Apoorva Sagodharargal, Kamal Haasan showcased his versatility by playing a dwarf, Appu, who seeks revenge for his father’s murder
Written, directed, and produced by Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram is a historical drama that explores the trauma of Partition through the eyes of a man seeking revenge
In Anbe Sivam, Haasan explores themes of humanity, love, and compassion. Co-starring Madhavan, the film follows the journey of two unlikely friends
In Moondram Pirai (released as Sadma in Hindi), Kamal Haasan plays a school teacher who cares for a woman with amnesia, played by Sridevi
Directed by S. Shankar, Indian is a vigilante action film where Kamal plays a dual role: a freedom fighter turned vigilante and his corrupt son
One of Kamal Haasan’s most acclaimed performances, Nayakan is a crime drama directed by Mani Ratnam