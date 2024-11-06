Neeti Mohan swallows mosquito during LIVE performance in Chhattisgarh

Entertainment
Singer Neeti Mohan is a well-known name in Bollywood, consistently delivering hit songs. She also performs live frequently. On Tuesday, she performed in Chhattisgarh.
During Neeti Mohan's performance, there were many mosquitoes and insects, which made it difficult for her to perform.
While performing, Neeti Mohan said: "There are a lot of mosquitoes and insects on stage. I ate 2-3 mosquitoes during this time. But I'm having a lot of fun."
Neeti Mohan arrived to perform at the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav program held in Naya Raipur.
Neeti Mohan also spoke to reporters. She said that girls have to work very hard to make a career in Bollywood.
Neeti Mohan won the hearts of Raipur fans with her superhit songs. People danced enthusiastically during her performance.