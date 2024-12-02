Raveena to Karishma: 90s B'wood actresses and their gorgeous daughters

Entertainment
1990s actresses still rule the hearts of many. Their daughters are now grown up and are starting to surpass them in beauty. Learn about 7 such actresses...
Madhoo Shah (55), the heroine of films like 'Phool Aur Kaante', has two daughters, Ameya and Kiya. Both are almost ready to enter the film industry.
Kajol's (50) daughter, Nysa Devgan, is 21 years old and rivals her mother in beauty and boldness.
Raveena Tandon's (52) daughter, Rasha Thadani, is 19 and is making her film debut next year with 'Azaad'.
Mahima Chaudhry's (51) daughter, Aryana Chaudhry, is 17 years old. Her pictures often go viral on social media.
Juhi Chawla's (57) daughter, Janhvi Mehta, is 23 and recently made headlines during the IPL auction.
Karisma Kapoor's (50) daughter, Samaira Kapoor, is 19. She attends Bollywood parties with her mother and often outshines her in beauty.
Shilpa Shirodkar's (51), the heroine of films like 'Gopi Kishan', daughter Anushka Ranjit is 21. Shilpa is currently on 'Bigg Boss' and often mentions her daughter.
