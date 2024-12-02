Entertainment

Raveena to Karishma: 90s B'wood actresses and their gorgeous daughters

1990s actresses still rule the hearts of many. Their daughters are now grown up and are starting to surpass them in beauty. Learn about 7 such actresses...

Madhoo Shah's daughters Ameya and Kiya

Madhoo Shah (55), the heroine of films like 'Phool Aur Kaante', has two daughters, Ameya and Kiya. Both are almost ready to enter the film industry.

Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan

Kajol's (50) daughter, Nysa Devgan, is 21 years old and rivals her mother in beauty and boldness.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon's (52) daughter, Rasha Thadani, is 19 and is making her film debut next year with 'Azaad'.

Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Aryana Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry's (51) daughter, Aryana Chaudhry, is 17 years old. Her pictures often go viral on social media.

Juhi Chawla's daughter Janhvi Mehta

Juhi Chawla's (57) daughter, Janhvi Mehta, is 23 and recently made headlines during the IPL auction.

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's (50) daughter, Samaira Kapoor, is 19. She attends Bollywood parties with her mother and often outshines her in beauty.

Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter Anushka Ranjit

Shilpa Shirodkar's (51), the heroine of films like 'Gopi Kishan', daughter Anushka Ranjit is 21. Shilpa is currently on 'Bigg Boss' and often mentions her daughter.

Hardik, Natasa to Malaika, Arjun: 8 celeb divorces, breakup of 2024

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Los Angeles Tour| PHOTOS

Ranveer, Deepika and other celebs who married the same person twice