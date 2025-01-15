Entertainment
Nita Ambani's luxury jewelry collection is often discussed. She possesses necklaces worth crores, ranging from super luxurious emeralds to gold and diamonds.
This fringed diamond necklace in Nita Ambani's collection is stunning. It features precious diamonds. Her diamond jewelry designs are unparalleled.
Nita Ambani wore her most expensive necklace at her son Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding function last year. It featured emeralds and diamonds and looked exquisite.
Media reports suggest the necklace could be worth around 400-500 crore. Luxury Launches reported that it took five people three years to create.
Reports indicate that Nita Ambani's necklace was crafted by Kanti Lal Chotelal (KC), a traditional heritage jewelry house in Mumbai, founded in 1941.
This 8-decade-old jewellery house is now managed by second-generation jeweller Ashish Mehta and 3rd-generation jeweller Akshar-Parthiv Mehta.
Kanti Lal Chotelal's designs have been worn not only by the Ambani family but also by several well-known actresses and Natasa Stankovic.
