Entertainment

Nita Ambani stuns in a 500Cr necklace

Nita Ambani's Jewelry Collection

Nita Ambani's luxury jewelry collection is often discussed. She possesses necklaces worth crores, ranging from super luxurious emeralds to gold and diamonds.

Nita Ambani's Diamond Necklace

This fringed diamond necklace in Nita Ambani's collection is stunning. It features precious diamonds. Her diamond jewelry designs are unparalleled.

Nita Ambani's Most Expensive Necklace

Nita Ambani wore her most expensive necklace at her son Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding function last year. It featured emeralds and diamonds and looked exquisite.

Nita Ambani's Necklace Price

Media reports suggest the necklace could be worth around 400-500 crore. Luxury Launches reported that it took five people three years to create.

Who Made Nita Ambani's Necklace?

Reports indicate that Nita Ambani's necklace was crafted by Kanti Lal Chotelal (KC), a traditional heritage jewelry house in Mumbai, founded in 1941.

The KC brand is renowned for innovation and creativity

This 8-decade-old jewellery house is now managed by second-generation jeweller Ashish Mehta and 3rd-generation jeweller Akshar-Parthiv Mehta.

Exquisite Craftsmanship on Jewelry

Kanti Lal Chotelal's designs have been worn not only by the Ambani family but also by several well-known actresses and Natasa Stankovic.

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar evicted in midweek elimination? Read on

Sonakshi Sinha's luxurious Mumbai house- Inside PHOTOS

(PHOTOS) A look at Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Delhi home

Uri to Lakshya: 8 Bollywood movies showcasing Indian army's valor