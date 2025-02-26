Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 expensive divorces in Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor - Sanjay Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor received ₹14 crore as part of her divorce settlement from Sanjay Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan reportedly paid Sussanne ₹380 crore in their divorce settlement.

Saif Ali Khan - Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh divorced after 13 years of marriage. Saif paid ₹1 lakh/month.

Aamir Khan - Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist, reportedly paid his first wife, Reena Dutta, ₹50 crore.

Malaika Arora - Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are divorced. Arbaaz reportedly paid Malaika between ₹10-15 crore.

Govinda - Sunita Ahuja

According to media reports, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are about to separate from each other.

