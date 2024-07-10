Here's why Shah Rukh Khan and family is missing from Ambani wedding

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is a regular at the Ambani household. His absence this time has raised intrigue amongst netizens. Here's why Shah Rukh Khan and family is absent from the festivities
Shah Rukh Khan, known as Anant Ambani's godfather, was notably absent from his pre-wedding events this week
The absence was due to Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana being in New York, as seen in recent social media photos
Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations included a Mameru ceremony, sangeet, garba night, haldi, and Graha Shanti Puja
Shah Rukh Khan and family are known for their close ties with the Ambanis, often attending and participating in their events
SRK's absence sparked curiosity, but the reason was clarified by their overseas trip
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana were recently spotted together in London, reportedly for the shoot of their first film together 'King'