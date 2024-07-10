Entertainment

Here's why Shah Rukh Khan and family is missing from Ambani wedding

Shah Rukh Khan is a regular at the Ambani household. His absence this time has raised intrigue amongst netizens. Here's why Shah Rukh Khan and family is absent from the festivities

SRK absent from Ambani pre-wedding

Shah Rukh Khan, known as Anant Ambani's godfather, was notably absent from his pre-wedding events this week

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan

The absence was due to Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana being in New York, as seen in recent social media photos

Ambani Wedding

Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations included a Mameru ceremony, sangeet, garba night, haldi, and Graha Shanti Puja

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and family are known for their close ties with the Ambanis, often attending and participating in their events

Shah Rukh Khan's absence

SRK's absence sparked curiosity, but the reason was clarified by their overseas trip

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana were recently spotted together in London, reportedly for the shoot of their first film together 'King'

