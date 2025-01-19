Shweta Tiwari to Shilpa Shinde: 8 Bigg Boss winners without makeup

Entertainment
Bigg Boss season 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is naturally beautiful, but it's hard to recognize her without makeup.
Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, is gorgeous. It's difficult to recognize her without makeup.
Dipika Kakar, winner of Bigg Boss 12, is very beautiful, but it would be hard to recognize her without makeup.
One of TV's most beautiful actresses, Shilpa Shinde, won Bigg Boss season 11. It's not easy to recognize Shilpa without makeup.
Stylish and beautiful Gauahar Khan won Bigg Boss season 7. It's not easy to recognize Gauahar without makeup.
Beautiful actress Urvashi Dholakia is famous for her acting. She won Bigg Boss season 6. You wouldn't recognize Urvashi without makeup.
Juhi Parmar is very beautiful, but her no-makeup look is quite different. Juhi won Bigg Boss season 5.
Glamorous actress Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss season 4. It would be hard to recognize Shweta without makeup.
Darshan Raval gets married to best friend, wedding pics go viral
'Unshakable Bonds': Abhishek Bachchan on family, divorce rumors
Kareena, Saif Ali Khan & more Pataudi family members without makeup
PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar's Salwar Suit Designs for Stylish Indian Women