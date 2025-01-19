Darshan Raval gets married to best friend, wedding pics go viral

Entertainment
Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia got married in a private ceremony and shared their beautiful moments on social media.
At the wedding, Darshan looked stunning in a light cream embroidered sherwani, while Dharal looked beautiful in an orange lehenga-choli.
Darshan and Dharal also gave very romantic poses for the fans after the wedding, which are going viral on social media.
In one pose, Dharal and Darshan are seen holding each other's hands. The bride has beautiful henna on her hands.
The picture of Darshan and Dharal laughing after the garland ceremony has become a fan favorite. Followers have sent many congratulations to both of them.
