Entertainment

Darshan Raval gets married to best friend, wedding pics go viral

Darshan seen kissing Dharal's hand

Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia got married in a private ceremony and shared their beautiful moments on social media.

Darshan-Dharal look like a perfect couple

At the wedding, Darshan looked stunning in a light cream embroidered sherwani, while Dharal looked beautiful in an orange lehenga-choli.

Dharal and Darshan's amazing chemistry

Darshan and Dharal also gave very romantic poses for the fans after the wedding, which are going viral on social media.

Held each other's hand after a long friendship

In one pose, Dharal and Darshan are seen holding each other's hands. The bride has beautiful henna on her hands.

Wedding pictures are going viral

The picture of Darshan and Dharal laughing after the garland ceremony has become a fan favorite. Followers have sent many congratulations to both of them.

