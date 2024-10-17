Who is Nikita Porwal? Femina Miss India 2024 winner from MP

Entertainment
India's most famous beauty contest, Femina Miss India 2024, its 60th anniversary, was held in Worli, Mumbai on Wednesday, October 16th.
Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh won the Femina Miss India 2024 title. Rekha Pandey and Ayushi Dholakia were the first and second runners-up.
Nikita Porwal will represent India at Miss World 2024 after winning Femina Miss India 2024.
Nikita Porwal hails from Ujjain. Her father, Ashok Porwal, is a petrochemical businessman. She has a Bachelor's degree in Performing Arts, specializing in drama.
Nikita started her acting career at the age of 18. She became a TV show host and is also a writer. She has written dramas for national and international stages.
Nikita Porwal has also acted in films. Her upcoming film will be shown at an international film festival, the trailer of which she shared on social media.
Nikita Porwal is not very active on social media. She has 5866 followers, but she shares her beautiful pictures on Instagram.