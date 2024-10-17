Entertainment

Who is Nikita Porwal? Femina Miss India 2024 winner from MP

Image credits: Instagram

Femina Miss India 2024

India's most famous beauty contest, Femina Miss India 2024, its 60th anniversary, was held in Worli, Mumbai on Wednesday, October 16th.

Nikita from Madhya Pradesh crowned Miss India 2024

Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh won the Femina Miss India 2024 title. Rekha Pandey and Ayushi Dholakia were the first and second runners-up.

Nikita Porwal to represent India at Miss World

Nikita Porwal will represent India at Miss World 2024 after winning Femina Miss India 2024.

Who is Nikita Porwal?

Nikita Porwal hails from Ujjain. Her father, Ashok Porwal, is a petrochemical businessman. She has a Bachelor's degree in Performing Arts, specializing in drama.

Started her career at 18

Nikita started her acting career at the age of 18. She became a TV show host and is also a writer. She has written dramas for national and international stages.

Nikita's film at international festival soon

Nikita Porwal has also acted in films. Her upcoming film will be shown at an international film festival, the trailer of which she shared on social media.

Nikita Porwal's fan following

Nikita Porwal is not very active on social media. She has 5866 followers, but she shares her beautiful pictures on Instagram.

Find Next One