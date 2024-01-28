Shruti Haasan 38th birthday: 7 amazing facts about multi-talented star

Entertainment
Here are seven intriguing facts about her that you might not know.
Shruti's father directed her in the 2000 Tamil film 'Hey Ram', her acting debut. This was her first film and her father's directing debut, a rare feat.
Classical vocalist Haasan released her 2010 album, 'The Other Side, This album was a blend of various genres and languages and well-received by the audience.
She has been a part of several music albums and has also lent her voice to several films.
Shruti Haasan dances classically and has been in several performances. Several theatrical events included her dancing.
Haasan has won several awards for her performances, including three Filmfare Awards for her roles in the films 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu,' 'Oh My Friend,' and 'Gabbar Singh.'
The actress is also known for her philanthropic work and is associated with several charitable organizations.
Haasan speaks Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English. This has allowed her to work in films in many languages and connect with viewers from diverse places.