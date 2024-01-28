Entertainment

Shruti Haasan 38th birthday: 7 amazing facts about multi-talented star

Here are seven intriguing facts about her that you might not know.

Image credits: Instagram

Debut film

Shruti's father directed her in the 2000 Tamil film 'Hey Ram', her acting debut. This was her first film and her father's directing debut, a rare feat. 

Image credits: Instagram

Classical singer

Classical vocalist Haasan released her 2010 album, 'The Other Side, This album was a blend of various genres and languages and well-received by the audience.

Image credits: Instagram

Playback singer

She has been a part of several music albums and has also lent her voice to several films.

Image credits: Instagram

Trained classical dancer

Shruti Haasan dances classically and has been in several performances. Several theatrical events included her dancing. 

Image credits: Instagram

Awards

Haasan has won several awards for her performances, including three Filmfare Awards for her roles in the films 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu,' 'Oh My Friend,' and 'Gabbar Singh.' 

Image credits: Instagram

Philanthropic work

The actress is also known for her philanthropic work and is associated with several charitable organizations.

Image credits: Instagram

Shruti Haasan Knows several languages

Haasan speaks Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English. This has allowed her to work in films in many languages and connect with viewers from diverse places.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One