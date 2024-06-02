SHOCKING! Why Are Ambani's Family Photos Not Posted On Social Media?

Entertainment
Amidst celebrity buzz, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event intrigued, with the Ambani family opting for privacy, sparking curiosity
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event sparks curiosity as celebs flock to Mumbai airport
Ambani family's absence from social media posts raises eyebrows amid lavish celebrations
Reports suggest Ambani family forbade guests from sharing event photos, citing security concerns
Despite media absence, anticipation grows for as reports are rife that they would share selected pictures from the 3-day event with media
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding set for July 12, 2024 in Mumbai
Expectations high for star-studded affair with global and Indian celebrities attending