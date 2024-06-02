 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

SHOCKING! Why Are Ambani's Family Photos Not Posted On Social Media?

Amidst celebrity buzz, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event intrigued, with the Ambani family opting for privacy, sparking curiosity

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event sparks curiosity as celebs flock to Mumbai airport

No photo of Ambani family found

Ambani family's absence from social media posts raises eyebrows amid lavish celebrations

Reports suggest Ambani family forbade guests from sharing event photos, citing security concerns

Despite media absence, anticipation grows for as reports are rife that they would share selected pictures from the 3-day event with media

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding set for July 12, 2024 in Mumbai

Expectations high for star-studded affair with global and Indian celebrities attending

