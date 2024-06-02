 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan faked divorce before real separation? Read

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan faced backlash for faking a split in 2008 for an ad campaign. Their real divorce in 2016 shocked many

Image credits: Instagram

Malaika, Arbaaz

They welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, in 2002, but announced their separation in 2016, ending their 17-year-long marriage

Image credits: Instagram

Malaika Arora

Post-divorce, Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor and made their relationship official after some time

Image credits: Instagram

Arbaaz, Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan, after dating Giorgia Andriani, eventually married makeup artist Sshura Khan in 2023

Image credits: Instagram

Malaika, Arbaaz

In 2008, Malaika, Arbaaz faked a split for a beauty brand's ad campaign. The PR strategy involved sending messages to media houses about their separation

Image credits: Instagram

Backlash

The publicity stunt backfired, leading to severe backlash from the public. Arbaaz and Malaika were criticized for being publicity-hungry

Image credits: Instagram

Real Divorce in 2016

The couple’s real divorce in 2016 was surprising to many, as they had appeared happily married. Their participation in reality show Power Couples in 2015 fueled rumors

Image credits: Instagram

End of 18 years of marriage

Despite efforts to resolve their issues, Malaika, Arbaaz couldn't save their marriage. Their decision to part ways after 18 years of marriage marked end of an era for their fans

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One