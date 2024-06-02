 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Guru to Bombay-7 best movies to watch of Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam, a master storyteller in Indian cinema, has created numerous unforgettable films. Here are seven of his best work

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

A heart-wrenching tale of a young girl's search for her biological mother amidst the Sri Lankan Civil War.

Alaipayuthey (2000)

A refreshing take on romance and the challenges of married life, marked by its innovative storytelling and music.

Bombay (1995)

A powerful narrative on the Bombay riots, interweaving a love story with social commentary.

Roja (1992)

A poignant love story set against the backdrop of terrorism in Kashmir, renowned for its music and emotional depth.

Nayakan (1987)

A gripping crime drama inspired by the life of Mumbai underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar.

OK Kanmani (2015)

A contemporary romantic drama exploring modern relationships and live-in partnerships with sensitivity and charm.

Guru (2007)

A biographical drama inspired by the life of Indian industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, showcasing ambition and perseverance.

