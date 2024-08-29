Entertainment
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan lives in the sea-facing luxurious bungalow Mannat in Bandra area of Mumbai, but this is not his first house. He bought his first house in 1997
Shah Rukh Khan bought his first house from earnings of film 'Guddu', which was released in 1995. Mukesh Khanna, who was his co-star in this film, has revealed this
Mukesh told about SRK on his channel Bheeshma International that he is an enterprising actor and respects him. He said, "He used to respect me a lot at that time''
According to Mukesh Khanna, "SRK was going to buy house at that time. He requested Prem Lalwani that can you give me the money in advance, I want to buy a house''
Mukesh says, "At that time houses could be bought for 34-35 lakh rupees. Shah Rukh Khan bought his first house from the earnings he made from the film 'Guddu'.
Mukesh Khanna said, "Lalwani did very good job, he gave the entire payment to Shah Rukh Khan in advance. Shah Rukh used to say that because of this film ('Guddu') I got my house."
Shah Rukh's first house is in Mumbai on Carter Road, which is a 3 BHK flat. This flat, located on the 7th floor of Shri Amrit Apartments, now fetches a rent of Rs 3 lakh.
Shah Rukh Khan bought Mannat in 2001. Today the cost of this bungalow is more than 200 crores. At the same time, Shah Rukh Khan has assets worth about 7300 crores as of today.