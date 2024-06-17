Amitabh Bachchan YELLED at Jaya when probed by journalist on Rekha

Entertainment
Delve into a poignant moment as Amitabh Bachchan's denial of an affair with Rekha led to a tense exchange with wife Jaya
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan met in 1970 at Pune Film Institute, eventually marrying in 1973
Despite rumors, Amitabh denied any affair with Rekha during his career, including the filming of 'Silsila'
Journalist Karan Thapar's 1992 interview saw Amitabh react angrily to questions about Rekha, later venting his frustration at Jaya
Jaya staunchly supported her husband, dismissing the affair rumors during the interview
The incident revealed tensions between the couple, though they remain a prominent Bollywood power couple
Their family includes daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, son Abhishek Bachchan, and grandchildren