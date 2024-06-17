 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Amitabh Bachchan YELLED at Jaya when probed by journalist on Rekha

Delve into a poignant moment as Amitabh Bachchan's denial of an affair with Rekha led to a tense exchange with wife Jaya

Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan met in 1970 at Pune Film Institute, eventually marrying in 1973

Alleged rumours

Despite rumors, Amitabh denied any affair with Rekha during his career, including the filming of 'Silsila'

Amitabh asked on Rekha

Journalist Karan Thapar's 1992 interview saw Amitabh react angrily to questions about Rekha, later venting his frustration at Jaya

Jaya, Amitabh

Jaya staunchly supported her husband, dismissing the affair rumors during the interview

Amitabh Bachchan

The incident revealed tensions between the couple, though they remain a prominent Bollywood power couple

Jaya, Amitabh

Their family includes daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, son Abhishek Bachchan, and grandchildren

