Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan's heart was captured by a Maharashtrian girl working at British company ICI during his time in Kolkata
There were various rumours of linkups between Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan
According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman had an affair for a while. However, their relationship didn't last long
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's love story is no secret. However, they parted ways due to Amitabh's marriage
Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi's affair was widely discussed, but their relationship was short-lived
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan fell in love during a shoot and got married in 1973