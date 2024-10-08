Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha

Maharashtrian Girl

Amitabh Bachchan's heart was captured by a Maharashtrian girl working at British company ICI during his time in Kolkata

There were various rumours of linkups between Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan

Zeenat Aman

According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman had an affair for a while. However, their relationship didn't last long

Rekha

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's love story is no secret. However, they parted ways due to Amitabh's marriage

Parveen Babi

Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi's affair was widely discussed, but their relationship was short-lived

Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan fell in love during a shoot and got married in 1973

