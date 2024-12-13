Entertainment

Rekha to Kangana Ranaut-6 Incomplete love stories of Bollywood stars

Image credits: social media

Manisha Koirala

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala was once in love with Sanjay Dutt, but their relationship didn't work out.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was involved with Hrithik Roshan, but they later broke up.

Shraddha Kapoor

According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor was in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, but it ended.

Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was once in love with Akshay Kumar, but they eventually parted ways.

Rekha

Bollywood actress Rekha was deeply in love with Amitabh Bachchan, but their relationship ended.

Sulakshana Pandit

Bollywood actress Sulakshana Pandit fell in love with Sanjeev Kumar, but their relationship did not last.

Virat Kohli's son Akaay's name creates unique record; Check HERE

Sonam Kapoor's crore-worthy Delhi bungalow: Inside photos revealed

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to Debut in Telugu Film

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's stunning saree looks