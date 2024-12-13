Rekha to Kangana Ranaut-6 Incomplete love stories of Bollywood stars

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala was once in love with Sanjay Dutt, but their relationship didn't work out.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was involved with Hrithik Roshan, but they later broke up.
According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor was in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, but it ended.
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was once in love with Akshay Kumar, but they eventually parted ways.
Bollywood actress Rekha was deeply in love with Amitabh Bachchan, but their relationship ended.
Bollywood actress Sulakshana Pandit fell in love with Sanjeev Kumar, but their relationship did not last.
