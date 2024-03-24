Entertainment

Shanghai to Gangster-7 Emraan Hashmi's must-watch movies

Emraan Hashmi has played several significant parts in films. Seven of his finest films demonstrate his acting versatility:

Murder (2004)

Bollywood debutant Emraan Hashmi played this sexual thriller. A commercial triumph, Anurag Basu's film established Hashmi as a leading performer.

Shanghai (2012)

Emraan Hashmi portrays a crooked cameraman in Dibakar Banerjee's political thriller. Subtle and realistic, his depiction was lauded.

Gangster (2006)

Anurag Basu's criminal drama starring Emraan, Kangana Ranaut, and Shiney Ahuja. His intricate performance earned him tremendous accolades and secured his Bollywood career.

Jannat (2008)

In this Kunal Deshmukh-directed criminal romance, Emraan Hashmi portrays a small-time bookie who fixes matches. The film grossed well, giving Hashmi plaudits for his performance.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010)

In Milan Luthria's gangster drama, Emraan Hashmi played Dawood Ibrahim's part. Acting as a charismatic yet ethically troubled criminal won praise.

The Dirty Picture (2011)

Vidya Balan played Silk Smitha in this biographical drama, with Emraan Hashmi playing a supporting part. Hashmi's lovestruck director role enriched the film.

"Hamari Adhuri Kahani" (2015)

This Mohit Suri-directed love drama starred Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan. Despite conflicting reviews, Hashmi's unselfish devotion and protection of his partner were praised.

