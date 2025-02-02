Shamita Shetty Birthday: A look at her career, movies, and box office

Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty's younger sister, Shamita Shetty, turned 46. Shamita was born in 1979 in Mangalore. Like her sister Shilpa, Shamita also entered films.
Shamita Shetty made a striking debut in 2000 with Yash Raj Films' Mohabbatein. Her debut film was a box office hit.
After witnessing Shamita Shetty's charisma in Mohabbatein, many directors cast her in their films. However, none of her films after Mohabbatein were hits.
Shamita Shetty appeared in several films after Mohabbatein. However, she couldn't deliver a hit on her own.
In a 23-year career, Shamita Shetty appeared in 14 films. Some of these were cameo appearances, and a few were South Indian films.
Shamita Shetty was last seen in the 2007 film Cash. After 16 years, she appeared in the 2023 film The Tenant. Shamita also worked in some web series.
Shamita Shetty worked in films like Mohabbatein, Fareb, Zeher, Bewafa, Saathiya, Heyy Babyy, Agni Pankh, and others. She also appeared in Bigg Boss 15.
