PHOTOS: Dhanashree Verma STUNS with glamorous looks on social media

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is in the headlines these days. News is coming out that both are going to get divorced.
However, there has been no official confirmation about their divorce yet. Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma has shared a bang post on Instagram.
Amidst the news of divorce from Chahal, Dhanashree Verma has adopted a new avatar. In which she is looking very hot and stylish.
Dhanshree Verma is robbing the gathering with her glamorous style. In this picture you can see how beautiful she is looking. Fans are showering love.
Yuzi's wife Dhanashree has won fans' hearts with her acts. While some praise Chahal, others shower admiration on Dhanashree, sharing varied reactions to her posts.
Dhanshree Verma has written a wonderful caption in her post. She wrote that "First destined cuteness." Fans are finding her caption funny.
Dhanshree Verma is followed by 6.2 million people on her official Instagram. Every post of hers creates havoc on social media.
