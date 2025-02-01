February 2025 OTT Releases: Best Web Series and Movies to WATCH

Entertainment
Great web series and movies releasing on OTT in February 2025.
Boman Irani's 'The Mehta Boys' streams on Prime Video from February 7th. It also stars Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry.
Directed by Debatma Mandal, with Prem Mistry, this series stars Javed Jaffrey, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Aashmin Gulati. Releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on February 20th.
'MRS,' starring Kanwaljit Singh, Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Aparna Ghoshal, and Mrinal Kulkarni, releases on Zee5 on February 7th. Directed by Aarti Kadav.
The fierce rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is well known. This high-voltage contest can now be seen in a documentary, releasing on Netflix on February 7th.
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's 'Game Changer' was a theatrical success. This movie may release on OTT in February 2025.
Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor, might release on Prime Video in February 2025.
