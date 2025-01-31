Entertainment
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing many twists. Currently, the show depicts Vidya associating Abhira's name with Rupa and questioning her character
The show will now depict Abhira taking care of Rupa's mother in the hospital. Later, a client badmouths Abhira in front of Armaan
Armaan scolds the client and throws him out of the office. Seeing this, Madhav explains to Armaan that he still loves Abhira, leaving him emotional
Armaan tries to compose himself, retrieves all of Abhira's files, and sets a date for their divorce, leaving Abhira devastated
Meanwhile, Abhimanyu stops eating and drinking, remembering Charu. Everyone gets worried seeing his condition. It will be interesting to see if Abhimanyu and Charu reunite
(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora serves fitness goals with latest gym outing
(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur inspired lehenga designs for wedding season
PHOTOS: Rapper Raftaar marries actress Manraj in South Indian style
(PHOTOS) Preity Zinta inspired Valentine's Day dress ideas