Entertainment
Ananya Panday and Lakshay will light up the box office in 'Chand Mera Dil'
Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani will appear together for the first time in 'Dhoom 3'
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are ready to make a splash with 'Chhava'
Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aman Devgan, will star in 'Azaad'
Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri are set to sizzle on the big screen. However, their film's title is yet to be revealed
Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan', alongside Sai Pallavi
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan will appear in the Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil hit 'Love Today'
Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary will be seen in 'Mukaddar Ka Sikandar'