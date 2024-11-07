Anushka Shetty birthday: Here's why she is still unmarried at 43

Entertainment
Few know that Anushka Shetty didn't want to be an actress, but fate led her to the film industry. She was a yoga teacher before becoming an actress
One of South India's highest-paid actresses, Anushka Shetty, has turned 43. She was born in 1981 in Mangalore. Anushka has starred in several hit films
Anushka Shetty starred in the first 1000CR+ grossing Indian film, Baahubali 2, which earned 1910 crores
It's said Anushka was to marry in 2015, but co-star Prabhas advised her to focus on Baahubali, changing her plans. This is why she remains unmarried
After completing her studies, Anushka became a yoga instructor. One day, South Indian film director Meher Ramesh spotted her in a yoga class and offered her a role
Anushka Shetty debuted at 24 in the film Super, earning the Best Supporting Actress award. She then appeared in the blockbuster Vikramarkudu
Anushka Shetty's real name is Sweety, but Super's director and actor Nagarjuna found it unappealing and changed it to Anushka
Anushka Shetty's upcoming projects include Ghati and Kathanaar: The Wild Sorcerer. She was also seen in the 2023 film Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty