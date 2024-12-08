Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: 9 Top celebrities with no 2024 releases

As 2024 comes to a close, some big Bollywood stars didn’t release any films this year. Here are 9 such superstars who skipped the box office.
 

Salman Khan

Salman's last lead role was in 'Tiger 3' (2023). In 2024, he made cameos in 'Singham Again' and 'Baby John'. His next release is 'Sikander' (2025).l

 

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan had no releases in 2024, following 2023’s blockbusters 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and hit 'Dunki'. He’s currently shooting for 'King'.

 

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan was last seen as a lead actor in 'Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. He had no film releases in 2023 and 2024. He will be seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in 2025.

 

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor delivered the all-time blockbuster 'Animal' in 2023. But he had no film releases in 2024. His two films 'Ramayana Part 1' and 'Love and War' will be released in 2026.

 

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana had no film releases in 2024. His last hit, 'Dream Girl 2', came in 2023. His next film, 'Thama', lacks a release date.

 

Ram Charan

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, after leading 'RRR' and 'Acharya' in 2022, had no releases in 2023 or 2024. He will star in 'Game Changer' in 2025.

 

Chiranjeevi

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi appeared in two films 'Waltair Veerayya' and 'Bhola Shankar' in 2023. But he had no film releases in 2024. His film 'Viswambhara' will release in 2025.

 

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan, Telangana's Deputy CM in 2024, had no film releases this year. He'll appear in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and 'OG' in 2025.

 

