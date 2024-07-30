Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to have an eye surgery in the US?

Image credits: Instagram

According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan will travel to the United States for his eye surgery.

Image credits: Instagram

It is believed that Shah Rukh Khan had eye surgery before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Image credits: Instagram

He had cataracts in both eyes and was treated for one at a Mumbai hospital and the other will be in the United States.

Image credits: insta

As per sources, Shah Rukh Khan's eyes had some difficulties, however, the superstar attended the couple's pre-wedding celebration in Europe.

Image credits: Social Media

Now King Khan is scheduled to travel to Switzerland on August 8, and it is unclear whether he is doing so for personal or professional reasons.

Image credits: insta

Professional front

SRK will be seen in the film 'King' alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.

Image credits: Virender Chawla
