Shah Rukh Khan to have an eye surgery in the US?

Entertainment
According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan will travel to the United States for his eye surgery.
It is believed that Shah Rukh Khan had eye surgery before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
He had cataracts in both eyes and was treated for one at a Mumbai hospital and the other will be in the United States.
As per sources, Shah Rukh Khan's eyes had some difficulties, however, the superstar attended the couple's pre-wedding celebration in Europe.
Now King Khan is scheduled to travel to Switzerland on August 8, and it is unclear whether he is doing so for personal or professional reasons.
SRK will be seen in the film 'King' alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.