Rupali Ganguli to Hina Khan: 7 Famous Indian TV stars childhood photos

Entertainment
Rupali Ganguly, known for Anupamaa, was incredibly cute as a child.
Ankita Lokhande, who charmed everyone as Archana in Pavitra Rishta, was quite cute in her childhood.
Hina Khan's beauty is captivating. She was equally cute in her childhood.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan started her career as a child artist. She was very pretty.
Famous TV actress Divyanka Tripathi looked adorable in her childhood.
Tejasswi Prakash was extremely cute and beautiful as a child. Her smile is captivating.
