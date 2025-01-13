Entertainment

Rupali Ganguli to Hina Khan: 7 Famous Indian TV stars childhood photos

Rupali Ganguly's Childhood Photo

Rupali Ganguly, known for Anupamaa, was incredibly cute as a child.

Ankita Lokhande's Childhood

Ankita Lokhande, who charmed everyone as Archana in Pavitra Rishta, was quite cute in her childhood.

Hina Khan's Childhood Photo

Hina Khan's beauty is captivating. She was equally cute in her childhood.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan as a Child

Sumbul Touqeer Khan started her career as a child artist. She was very pretty.

Divyanka Tripathi's Childhood

Famous TV actress Divyanka Tripathi looked adorable in her childhood.

Tejasswi Prakash's Childhood

Tejasswi Prakash was extremely cute and beautiful as a child. Her smile is captivating.

