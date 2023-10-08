Entertainment

08-Oct-2023, 01:25:13 pm

Israel-Palestine conflict: 7 war movies to watch on Netflix

Here are seven war movies that were available on Netflix.

"1917" (2019)

Directed by Sam Mendes, "1917" is a visually stunning war film that follows two British soldiers tasked with delivering a critical message across enemy lines during World War I. 
 

"Sand Castle" (2017)

This war drama is set during the Iraq War and follows a group of American soldiers tasked with repairing a water pumping station in a dangerous region. 

"The King" (2019)

The King stars Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V of England. The film follows his journey from a reluctant prince to a heroic leader during the Hundred Years' War.
 

"Midway" (2019)

This war film depicts the Battle of Midway during World War II, a pivotal naval battle between the United States and Japan. It offers a gripping portrayal of the conflict.
 

"The Siege of Jadotville" (2016)

Based on real events, this film tells the story of a small group of Irish UN peacekeepers who face overwhelming odds during a siege in the Congo in the 1960s.
 

"Fury" (2014)

Starring Brad Pitt, "Fury" is set during the final days of World War II and follows a tank crew as they embark on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany.
 

"Dunkirk" (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk" is a gripping war film that depicts the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. 

