Shah Rukh Khan sleeps at 5 A.M? King Khan's daily routine REVEALED

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's daily routine REVEALED! Here's when King Khan sleeps everyday
At 58, Shah Rukh Khan remains beloved worldwide. Recently, in an interview with The Guardian, SRK unveiled his daily routine, revealing how he maintains his health and energy
SRK revealed that he typically sleeps at 5 am and wakes up around 9 am, especially on shooting days. His unconventional sleep schedule aligns with his nocturnal lifestyle
Khan’s fitness routine includes a late-night workout, usually around 2 am, after his return from work. He exercises for about 30 minutes before heading to bed
SRK disclosed that he consumes just one meal a day. This minimalist approach to eating is part of his disciplined routine, helping him stay in shape
His strict routine contributes to his ability to perform action sequences with precision. His recent films, Pathaan and Jawan, showcased his impressive physical abilities
SRK is set to star in King, an action drama also featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film promises to be an emotionally charged film
Despite his absence in Hollywood, SRK’s ultimate dream is to see an Indian film reach same global audience as major Hollywood production, highlighting his passion for Indian cinema