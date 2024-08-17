Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor ADMITS to getting nose job, lip fillers done? Know here

Image credits: Instagram

Khushi's Bold Confession

Khushi Kapoor broke industry norms by openly admitting to having a nose job and lip fillers before her debut. Her transparency has been refreshing

Image credits: Instagram

Instagram Revelation

Khushi's confession came during an Instagram interaction, responding to comments on an old video of her attending an event as a child

Image credits: Instagram

Social Media Reactions

Khushi’s honesty was met with applause on social media, with users praising her for owning up to her choices. Many highlighted her decision as a positive move

Image credits: Instagram

Comparison to Other Celebrities

Her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor, was notably mentioned, with users contrasting their approaches to cosmetic surgery

Image credits: Instagram

Acting Debut in The Archies

Khushi made her acting debut as Betty Cooper in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film, which included a star-studded cast, marked her official entry into Bollywood

Image credits: Instagram

Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Khushi Kapoor is set to star in the Hindi remake of Love Today alongside Junaid Khan. Additionally, she is rumored to be working on a project with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Image credits: Instagram

A New Wave of Openness

Khushi’s candidness about her cosmetic procedures may signal a shift in Bollywood, encouraging more celebrities to be transparent. Her approach is not just breaking stereotypes

Image credits: Instagram
