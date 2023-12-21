Entertainment

Interstellar to Martian: 7 must-watch movies for Space enthusiasts

From Interstellar to Martian, these 7 films are must-watch for space enthusiasts. Explore cosmic wonders and human resilience in a stellar cinematic journey

Image credits: IMDb

Interstellar (2014)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, 'Interstellar' follows a group of astronauts on a mission to find a new habitable planet for humanity

Image credits: IMDb

Martian (2015)

Martian follows an astronaut (played by Matt Damon) who becomes stranded on Mars and must use his ingenuity to survive

Image credits: IMDb

Arrival (2016)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, 'Arrival' is a thought-provoking and cerebral science fiction film that explores communication with extraterrestrial beings

Image credits: IMDb

Moon (2009)

Directed by Duncan Jones, 'Moon"' is a thought-provoking science fiction film that explores themes of isolation and identity. Sam Rockwell delivers a captivating performance

Image credits: IMDb

Gravity (2013)

Gravity is a tense and visually impressive thriller set in space. Sandra Bullock and George Clooney play astronauts stranded in orbit after their shuttle is destroyed

Image credits: IMDb

Apollo 13 (1995)

Directed by Ron Howard, this film tells the true story of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission. Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton star as the astronauts

Image credits: IMDb

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, this classic film is known for its stunning visuals and groundbreaking storytelling. It's a thought-provoking journey through space and time

Image credits: IMDb
