Mohanlal's 'Neru' OTT Release: Netflix or Amazon Prime or Hotstar?

The fascinating slogan of Neru is "Seeking Justice." Industry insiders say "Neru" will be a courtroom suspense thriller, adding intrigue to its story.

Mohanlal's 'Neru' OTT Release

"Neru" is Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's sixth film together, following "Drishyam-1," "Drishyam-2," "Twelfth Man," and the anticipated "Ram." 

Penned by Santhi Mayadevi and Jeethu Joseph, the screenplay is under tight wraps, promising an engaging and intriguing storyline.

Neru OTT Release Platform

The newest reports claim that Disney+ Hotstar has bought Neru's digital rights for a huge sum, while Asianet has bought Mohanlal's satellite rights. 

OTT distribution of Malayalam films is usually allowed 42 days after theatrical release, according to Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce decisions. 

Neru OTT Release Platform

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph shine in the 'Neru' trailer. The riveting courtroom drama follows Vijayamohan, played by Mohanlal, as he defends an accused in a high-stakes trial.

Neru Cast

"Neru" features Mohanlal as Advocate Vijayamohan, a special public prosecutor, Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan portraying Sara, a blind sculptor, and a roster including Siddique.

Neru from Aashirvad Cinemas

'Neru' is the 33rd film from Aashirvad Cinemas. As "Neru" unfolds, Satheesh Kurup takes charge of the cinematography, while the music is composed by Vishnu Shyam. 

