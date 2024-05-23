Entertainment

Armaan Malik net worth: Into Youtuber's Rs 200 crore luxury lifestyle

Image credits: X

Youtuber Armaan Malik

Youtuber Armaan Malik is one of the most followed celebrities on social media, with more than 2 million followers.

Image credits: social media

Armaan Malik's wives

He is known to have two wives who happily live under the same roof.

Image credits: social media

Properties

He has ten flats, four for his wives and four children, and the remaining six for his employees. 

Image credits: social media

Staff members

Armaan Malik's dedicated staff includes six editors, two drivers, four PSUs, and nine maids.

Image credits: our own

Net worth

In an interview, Armaan casually said that he has a net worth of Rs. 100-200 crores, which he acquired on YouTube in just 2.5 years.

Image credits: our own

Income

Armaan also revealed that he had Rs. 35,000 on hand during COVID-19 and was making money on TikTok at the moment.

Image credits: Instagram

Income

While he used to earn Rs. 2 lakhs per month on TikTok, he decided to broaden his horizons and joined YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One