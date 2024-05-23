Armaan Malik net worth: Into Youtuber's Rs 200 crore luxury lifestyle

Entertainment
Youtuber Armaan Malik is one of the most followed celebrities on social media, with more than 2 million followers.
He is known to have two wives who happily live under the same roof.
He has ten flats, four for his wives and four children, and the remaining six for his employees.
Armaan Malik's dedicated staff includes six editors, two drivers, four PSUs, and nine maids.
In an interview, Armaan casually said that he has a net worth of Rs. 100-200 crores, which he acquired on YouTube in just 2.5 years.
Armaan also revealed that he had Rs. 35,000 on hand during COVID-19 and was making money on TikTok at the moment.
While he used to earn Rs. 2 lakhs per month on TikTok, he decided to broaden his horizons and joined YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.