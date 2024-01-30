Shah Rukh Khan, 'KGF' actor Yash to star in film? Details here

Entertainment
'KGF' actor Yash has expressed a desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for a film, and the two have supposedly discussed the possibility.
It is claimed that Yash is in talks with Red Chillies Entertainment about another project which will be an action project.
According to reports, they are currently discussing the creative concepts with the actor, who has expressed interest in seeing how it turns out.
Yash and SRK could collaborate on a film, but the only thing standing in their way is a good story.
Yash is spreading his work into Bollywood and the actor has signed on to Nitish Tiwari's film 'Ramayan'.
Yash will be seen in the Kannada film 'Toxic'.