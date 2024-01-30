Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, 'KGF' actor Yash to star in film? Details here

Yash's wish to work with SRK

'KGF' actor Yash has expressed a desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for a film, and the two have supposedly discussed the possibility.

Yash in talks with Red Chillies

It is claimed that Yash is in talks with Red Chillies Entertainment about another project which will be an action project.

The project

According to reports, they are currently discussing the creative concepts with the actor, who has expressed interest in seeing how it turns out. 

The perfect script

Yash and SRK could collaborate on a film, but the only thing standing in their way is a good story.

Yash's Bollywood project

Yash is spreading his work into Bollywood and the actor has signed on to Nitish Tiwari's film 'Ramayan'. 

Upcoming film

Yash will be seen in the Kannada film 'Toxic'. 

