Shah Rukh Khan accidentally CONFIRMS next film title with Suhana

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan unofficially confirmed his next film, King, featuring daughter Suhana. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, produced by Siddharth Anand, it promises action and emotional depth
Shah Rukh Khan might have revealed the title of his next film, King, in a video congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan on his award at Cannes
The script, titled King, was spotted on a table beside SRK in the video, leading to fan speculation about the movie
King will co-star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, marking a significant collaboration between the father-daughter duo
The film, rumored for months, is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures
Initially, SRK was expected to make a cameo, but he now appears to be taking on a leading role alongside Suhana