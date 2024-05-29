 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan accidentally CONFIRMS next film title with Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan unofficially confirmed his next film, King, featuring daughter Suhana. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, produced by Siddharth Anand, it promises action and emotional depth

Image credits: Twitter/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan confirming title

Shah Rukh Khan might have revealed the title of his next film, King, in a video congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan on his award at Cannes

Image credits: Instagram

Movie titled 'King'

The script, titled King, was spotted on a table beside SRK in the video, leading to fan speculation about the movie

Image credits: Instagram

Father-daughter collaboration

King will co-star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, marking a significant collaboration between the father-daughter duo

Image credits: Instagram

Director

The film, rumored for months, is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures

Image credits: Twitter/ShahRukhKhanUniverseFan

Shah Rukh Khan

Initially, SRK was expected to make a cameo, but he now appears to be taking on a leading role alongside Suhana

Image credits: Twitter/ShahRukhKhanUniverseFan
