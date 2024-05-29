 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Gauri Khan on why she never changed religion after marrying Shah Rukh

Image credits: X

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for 33 years now.

Image credits: Facebook

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

In an old episode of the famous talk show Koffee With Karan, she discussed how she never converted to the Muslim religion after her marriage.

Image credits: X

Gauri Khan on not changing her religion

She said that she respects SRK's religion but does not believe in conversion.

Image credits: X

Gauri Khan on not changing her religion

She claimed that there needs to be a balance and that everyone is an individual and follows their religion.

Image credits: X

Gauri Khan on not changing her religion

Gauri said that she and SRK both respect each other's religion.

Image credits: X

Aryan Khan on his religion

The interior designer also shared how her elder son Aryan Khan is into SRK and follows his religion more.

Image credits: Instagram

Aryan Khan on his religion

She mentioned that Aryan Khan refers to himself as 'I am a Muslim'.

Image credits: Instagram
