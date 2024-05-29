Gauri Khan on why she never changed religion after marrying Shah Rukh

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for 33 years now.
In an old episode of the famous talk show Koffee With Karan, she discussed how she never converted to the Muslim religion after her marriage.
She said that she respects SRK's religion but does not believe in conversion.
She claimed that there needs to be a balance and that everyone is an individual and follows their religion.
Gauri said that she and SRK both respect each other's religion.
The interior designer also shared how her elder son Aryan Khan is into SRK and follows his religion more.
She mentioned that Aryan Khan refers to himself as 'I am a Muslim'.