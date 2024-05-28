Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez: Love, Life, and Legacy

Entertainment
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she worked as a sales assistant.
They kept their relationship private initially, but speculation grew when they were seen together at various events and on vacations.
They made their public debut as a couple at the FIFA Football Awards ceremony in January 2017.
Ronaldo and Georgina sparked engagement rumours but they continue to enjoy a high-profile life together, often sharing moments of their family life on social media.
Georgina has been supportive of Ronaldo's career and is actively involved in caring for their children, including their daughter Alana Martina.