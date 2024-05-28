 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez: Love, Life, and Legacy

Image credits: Instagram

Meeting in Madrid

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she worked as a sales assistant.

Image credits: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Keeping a Low Profile

They kept their relationship private initially, but speculation grew when they were seen together at various events and on vacations.

Image credits: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Public Debut

They made their public debut as a couple at the FIFA Football Awards ceremony in January 2017.

Image credits: Getty

Social Media Engagement and Life Together

Ronaldo and Georgina sparked engagement rumours but they continue to enjoy a high-profile life together, often sharing moments of their family life on social media.

Image credits: Instagram

Family Life

Georgina has been supportive of Ronaldo's career and is actively involved in caring for their children, including their daughter Alana Martina.

Image credits: Getty
