Hardik Pandya, Natasa divorce rumours: Actress shares cryptic post

The rumours of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce have sparked widespread interest. Netizens are concerned about Hardik and Natasa's married lives.

Image credits: Instagram

The cricketer is rumoured to have split from his wife Natasa. The divorce rumours began after a Reddit user pointed out that Natasa removed Pandya from her surname on Instagram.

Image credits: Instagram

Despite all the divorce rumours, Natasa was sighted with Disha Patani's rumoured lover, Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

Image credits: Instagram

She was even asked about the divorce rumours, to which she replied, 'Thank you very much' and rushed away. 

Image credits: instagram

In her story, Natasa recently shared yet another cryptic post and a picture of the Bandra-Worli sea link. She said, 'Praise God' with a white heart and lovestruck emojis.

Image credits: Social Media

As of now, neither Hardik nor Natasa has responded to their direct rumours. The couple renewed their wedding vows in May 2020 and had a baby son named Agastya. 

Image credits: instagram
