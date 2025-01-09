Entertainment

Dhirubhai Ambani School's FOOD Menu: What star kids eat in school

Ambani's International School

Nita Ambani's Dhirubhai Ambani International School is often discussed. Many Bollywood star kids study at this school.

Celeb Kids at Ambani School

From Aishwarya Rai's daughter to Shah Rukh's son, many celebrity children study at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Sachin Tendulkar's children also studied here.

Special Meals at Ambani School

Dhirubhai Ambani International School is equipped with luxury facilities. The children studying here are served special meals.

Who Designed Ambani School's Menu?

The food menu of Dhirubhai Ambani International School is set by famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor, which is quite healthy and light.

What do Aishwarya Rai & SRK's kids eat?

At Ambani International School, kids of celebrities like Aishwarya Rai and Shahrukh Khan are served simple and healthy food like lentils, vegetables, and bread, along with salad.

Special Breakfast at Ambani School

Breakfast is also served to children at Ambani School. Students are served poha, idli-dosa, fruits, and dry fruits.

Hrithik Roshan fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 50 revealed

Farhan Akhtar birthday: Know details about his marriage, divorce

Pritish Nandy passes away: 7 movies of filmmaker, where to see on OTT

(PHOTOS) A look at KGF star Yash's luxurious bungalow