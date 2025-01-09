Dhirubhai Ambani School's FOOD Menu: What star kids eat in school

Entertainment
Nita Ambani's Dhirubhai Ambani International School is often discussed. Many Bollywood star kids study at this school.
From Aishwarya Rai's daughter to Shah Rukh's son, many celebrity children study at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Sachin Tendulkar's children also studied here.
Dhirubhai Ambani International School is equipped with luxury facilities. The children studying here are served special meals.
The food menu of Dhirubhai Ambani International School is set by famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor, which is quite healthy and light.
At Ambani International School, kids of celebrities like Aishwarya Rai and Shahrukh Khan are served simple and healthy food like lentils, vegetables, and bread, along with salad.
Breakfast is also served to children at Ambani School. Students are served poha, idli-dosa, fruits, and dry fruits.
