Entertainment

Sara Tendulkar at Brisbane Test Fueling Shubman Gill Dating Rumors

India vs Australia clash in Brisbane

The third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 is being played at the Brisbane ground. A tough competition is expected between both teams in this match.

Stadium packed with spectators

The Gabba ground appears packed with spectators. Although rain has spoiled the fun so far, this match is going to be exciting.

Sara Tendulkar arrives to support

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, has arrived in Brisbane to support Team India in the third Test match. She herself has given information about this.

Shared story on Instagram

She shared this information through a story on her Instagram account. Currently, Sara is seen at the Gabba ground. Fans are also keeping an eye on her.

Posted video outside the stadium

Sachin's daughter shared a video in her story, which is said to be from outside the Brisbane stadium. She also wrote 'Good Morning Brisbane' in the caption.

Shared breakfast photo

Sara Tendulkar also shared a photo of her breakfast. After seeing Sara at the Gabba ground, fans' excitement has increased considerably. 

Virat and Bumrah's wives also arrived

Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, also arrived to support the Indian team in the third Test match being played in Brisbane.

