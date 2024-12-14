Sara Tendulkar at Brisbane Test Fueling Shubman Gill Dating Rumors

Entertainment
The third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 is being played at the Brisbane ground. A tough competition is expected between both teams in this match.
The Gabba ground appears packed with spectators. Although rain has spoiled the fun so far, this match is going to be exciting.
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, has arrived in Brisbane to support Team India in the third Test match. She herself has given information about this.
She shared this information through a story on her Instagram account. Currently, Sara is seen at the Gabba ground. Fans are also keeping an eye on her.
Sachin's daughter shared a video in her story, which is said to be from outside the Brisbane stadium. She also wrote 'Good Morning Brisbane' in the caption.
Sara Tendulkar also shared a photo of her breakfast. After seeing Sara at the Gabba ground, fans' excitement has increased considerably.
Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, also arrived to support the Indian team in the third Test match being played in Brisbane.
