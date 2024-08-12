Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN things about the 'Pataudi Princess'

Acting from a Young Age

Sara Ali Khan’s passion for acting started early, during her school years. Despite pursuing a degree in law, history, and political science from Columbia University

Nearly Suspended at School

Sara once almost got suspended for a mischievous act at school. She accidentally threw Fevicol on a fan, causing a mess that led to her being on the brink of suspension

Secret Instagram Account

Beyond her public Instagram profile, Sara Ali Khan maintains a secret account for more private browsing. She uses it to escape from negative comments

Inspiring Her Mother’s Fitness Routine

Sara’s dedication to fitness has inspired her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh, to incorporate yoga and stretching into her own routine

Advocates Home Remedies for Skincare

Sara swears by traditional beauty remedies, using simple kitchen ingredients for skincare. Her favorites include malai, honey, and leftover fruits from breakfast

Early Beauty Memories on Set

Sara’s first beauty-related memory involved experimenting with Preity Zinta’s makeup on the set of her father Saif Ali Khan’s film, Kya Kehna

Obsession with Nail Polish

Sara Ali Khan has a notable obsession with nail polish, often changing her nail color daily. She even coordinated her nail polish with every shot in her film Kedarnath

Love for Bangles

Sara is passionate about collecting bangles, buying them from every state she visits. Her love for Indian wear and accessories makes this a special part of her fashion collection

