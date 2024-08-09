Entertainment

Jaya Bachchan: Parliament controversies involving the Rajya Sabha MP

Media Criticism (2008)

Jaya Bachchan criticized media coverage of the Mumbai attacks, accusing them of sensationalism and insensitivity.

Defending Bollywood (2020)

She defended the film industry amid allegations of drug abuse, leading to heated debates and accusations of protecting the industry.

Attack on BJP Leaders (2020)

She accused BJP leaders of attempting to malign Bollywood for political purposes, resulting in significant backlash and political friction.

Farmer Protest Support (2021)

Her vocal support for the farmers' protests against agricultural laws was controversial and drew criticism from various political figures.

Argument with Fellow MP (2021)

She was involved in a public altercation with another Member of Parliament, which was widely criticized and seen as unprofessional.

Using husband's name (2024)

She objected when Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called her by saying 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'. She voiced concern about women's identities being attached to their husbands.

