Jacqueline Fernandez turns 39: Net worth, luxury lifestyle

Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez's net worth is an astonishing INR 116 crore, with an annual income of more than INR 15 crore.
Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the ranks of Mumbai's most costly celebrity houses, purchasing a beautiful 5-BHK property in Juhu in 2021.
Jacqueline Fernandez owns an island in Sri Lanka, near another owned by former Sri Lankan cricket team captain Kumar Sangakkara.
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the very few celebrities who bought a Range Rover Vogue, which cost INR 2.11 crore.
Her garage also has other expensive vehicles such as a Hummer H2 for INR 75 lakh, and a Mercedes Maybach S500 worth roughly INR 1.86 crore in India.
A BMW 5 Series is worth about INR 69 lakh, and a Jeep Compass is worth about INR 20 lakh.