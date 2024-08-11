Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez turns 39: Net worth, luxury lifestyle

Net worth

Jacqueline Fernandez's net worth is an astonishing INR 116 crore, with an annual income of more than INR 15 crore.

House

Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the ranks of Mumbai's most costly celebrity houses, purchasing a beautiful 5-BHK property in Juhu in 2021. 

Owns an Island

Jacqueline Fernandez owns an island in Sri Lanka, near another owned by former Sri Lankan cricket team captain Kumar Sangakkara.

Luxury automobiles

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the very few celebrities who bought a Range Rover Vogue, which cost INR 2.11 crore. 

Luxury automobiles

Her garage also has other expensive vehicles such as a Hummer H2 for INR 75 lakh, and a Mercedes Maybach S500 worth roughly INR 1.86 crore in India.

Luxury automobiles

A BMW 5 Series is worth about INR 69 lakh, and a Jeep Compass is worth about INR 20 lakh.

