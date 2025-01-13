Prabhas, Allu Arjun to Akshay: 7 Celebs' natural look without makeup

Entertainment
Often, pictures of actresses without makeup go viral on social media. But even actors look drastically different without makeup. See photos of 8 such stars…
Age: 59 years
Working in films for the past 37 years. Last seen in 'Dunki' in 2023. Next film 'King' is in pre-production.
Age: 74 years
Active in films for the past 50 years. Last seen in 'Vettaiyan' released in 2024. Next film 'Coolie' may release this year.
Age: 57 years
Active in films for 34 years. Last seen in 'Singham Again' released in 2024. Next film 'Sky Force' will release on January 24, 2025.
Age: 45 years
Working in films for 22 years. Last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' released in 2024. Next film 'The Rajasab' will release in May this year.
Age: 55 years
Working in films for 34 years. Last seen in 'Singham Again' in 2024. Next film 'Azaad' will release on January 17, 2025.
Age: 82 years
Working in films for 56 years. Last seen in 'Vettaiyan' in 2024. The next film 'Kalki 2898 AD 2' has been announced.
Age: 42 years
Active in films for 22 years. Last seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in 2024. The next film 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage' has been announced.
Age: 68 years
Active in films for 48 years. Last seen in 'Savi' in 2024. Next film 'Alpha' may release this year.
